Best Warrior competitors endure 6-mile road march

Spc. Bradley Schmidt, of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, a chemical specialist with the 704th Chemical Company, located in Arden Hills, Minnesota, takes a deep breath as he pushes through a 6-mile road march on the third day of the 412th and 416th Theater Engineer Commands' combined Regional Best Warrior competition on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 30. Schmidt was the first one to cross the finish line. The road march began shortly after 5:00 a.m., and the competitors had less than two hours to complete it. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr