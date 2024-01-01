rawpixel
Veterans corral horses to take rein of own livesWeek-long Boots and Hooves pilot program held in March at the Promise…
Veterans corral horses to take rein of own lives
Week-long Boots and Hooves pilot program held in March at the Promise Equestrian Center in Maple Park, Ill., March 20. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr

