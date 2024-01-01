Army Reserve lays down the hammer, striking through mine fields with a force

Spc. Fred Pennington, of Chicago, Illinois, with the 364th Engineer Platoon (Area Clearance), headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, operates the M1271 Mine Clearing Vehicle during a weeklong team-oriented course held at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Oct. 30. The M1271, also known as the Medium Flail, is designed to clear through a minefield using a rotating arm with chains and hammers that strike into the ground to destroy or detonate mines. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr