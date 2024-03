Reserve general officer, Soldiers honored during Stadium Series NHL game

During the NHL Stadium Series game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins held at Soldier Field, March 1. The 416th TEC is an Army Reserve command headquartered in Darien, Ill., located 23 miles from the stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr