Engineers plunge into Arkansas River

Engineer Soldiers from various Army Reserve and active duty units plunge into the Arkansas River during a training exercise known as a helocast at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Aug. 1, as part of Operation River Assault. The entire River Assault training exercise lasted from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2015, involving one brigade headquarters, two battalions and 17 other units, to include bridging, sapper, mobility, construction and aviation companies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr