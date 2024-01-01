2015 Combined TEC Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Ivan Saucedo, from San Antonio, with the 302nd Engineer Company, cringes in pain after a 4-mile ruck march carrying approximately 65 pounds worth of gear and equipment at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 28 during the 2015 Combined Theater Engineer Commands' (TEC) Best Warrior Competition hosted at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 25-29. The competition was organized and hosted by the 412th and 416th TECs, and it will send winners to compete at the U.S. Army Reserve Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr