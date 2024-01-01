rawpixel
2015 Combined TEC Best Warrior Competition
Pfc. Francesca Wolman, from Redondo Beach, Calif., with the 476th Chemical Battalion, poses for a photo while competing in the 2015 Combined Theater Engineer Commands' (TEC) Best Warrior Competition hosted at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 25-29. The competition was organized and hosted by the 412th and 416th TECs, sending a total of four winners to compete at the U.S. Army Reserve Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
