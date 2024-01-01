Air Assault in Arkansas heat

Army Reserve Soldiers from the 479th Engineer Battalion, headquartered in Watertown, N.Y., conduct an air assault and village patrol in 97-degree heat at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Aug. 2, during Operation River Assault, a bridging training exercise involving Army Engineers and other support elements to create a modular bridge on the water across the Arkansas River at Fort Chaffee, Ark. The entire training exercise lasted from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2015, involving one brigade headquarters, two battalions and 17 other units, to include bridging, sapper, mobility, construction and aviation companies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr