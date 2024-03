Method Man: Surgeon, Soldier, Shooter

Lt. Col. John Cletus Paumier holds a grater reamer while performing hip replacement surgery at the Salem Regional Medical Center in Ohio. Paumier is an orthopedic surgeon, officer in charge of the Army Reserve Marksmanship Program and command surgeon to the 416th Theater Engineer Command, headquartered in Darien, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr