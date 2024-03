Go Marching In

The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon marches in front of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial on their way to perform for the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington April 12, 2014. The Silent Drill Platoon travels across the country and the world showcasing close-order drill and the precision for which the Marine Corps is known.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bryan Nygaard/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr