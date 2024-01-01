rawpixel
After the Dust Settles
After the Dust Settles

Cpl. Daniel Hopping, assaultman, Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, and a native of Rogers, Arkansas, shields himself from dust being kicked up from a CH-53E Super Sea Stallion lifting off during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan, April 28, 2014. The company's mission was to disrupt Taliban forces in Larr Village and establish a presence in the area. Five days prior to the helicopter-borne mission, the company confiscated two rocket-propelled grenades in the vicinity of the village.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Scanlan/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
3577823

View CC0 License

After the Dust Settles

