Savy Cyclist

Staff Sgt. Timothy Brown, from Houston, Texas, powers into the lead on his recumbent cycle during the 2014 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6, 2014. The Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment enables wounded, ill, or injured Marines to focus on their abilities and to find new avenues to thrive. Athletes will compete in archery, cycling, shooting, swimming, track, field, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball, March 4-12.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel Wetzel/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr