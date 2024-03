Face of Danger

U.S. Marine Corps officers assigned to Company A, The Basic School (TBS), listen in on a confirmation brief for "The War" field training exercise aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 16, 2015. "The War" was the final field exercise that all the officers participated in before their graduation from TBS.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt Ezekiel R. Kitandwe/ Released). Original public domain image from Flickr