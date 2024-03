Render Respects

A Marine salutes the American flag during a wreath laying ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Washington. The ceremony commemorated the 70th anniversary of the battle for Iwo Jima. With most of the surviving veterans in their 80’s and 90’s, surviving Marines visited the memorial in remembrance of their brothers in arms.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Clayton Filipowicz/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr