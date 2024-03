Mud Bath

Marines and Sailors competed in the 2015 Commanding General's Cup Mud Run at Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2015. More than 1,800 Marines and Sailors in groups of five waded through muddy pits, trudged up slippery slopes and swam through thick mud during the race to the finish line.



(Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Asia J. Sorenson/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr