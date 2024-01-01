Rise & Shine

Marines with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion, ruck into the sunrise during a 20-kilometer hike at Camp Geiger, N.C., Oct. 28, 2013. The 20-kilometer hike on training day 25 is the start of patrol week in the ITB curriculum and is a requirement for graduation. The current Delta Co. class is the first to fully integrate female Marines into infantry training with 15 female Marines joining the company when training started. Seven female Marines were still in Delta Co., at the start of the hike, but three failed to complete it, along with 26 men. Two of the female Marines who failed have elected to continue training and will attempt the hike again.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Eric T. Keenan/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr