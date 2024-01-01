Scream that Motivation

Pfc. Connor Burke, Platoon 1097, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, bellows the Marines’ Hymn after receiving his Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem during a ceremony Dec. 14, 2013, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Burke, a 22-year-old native of Melville, N.Y., just finished the Crucible, the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training, during which he demonstrated the acceptance of the Marine Corps’ core values of honor, courage and commitment. Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915. Today, approximately 20,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 13 weeks of rigorous, transformative training.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaryAnn Hill/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr