Haitians wave to MarinesChildren from Mirebalais, Haiti bid Marines farewell near soccer field the Marines used as a landing…
Haitians wave to Marines
Children from Mirebalais, Haiti bid Marines farewell near soccer field the Marines used as a landing zone. A 10-man team entered the town to assess the need for immediate disaster relief. Original public domain image from Flickr

