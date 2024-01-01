Hall Monitor

Afghan National Army Sgt. Nasir walks past a high school during a partnered security patrol with Marines from 3rd Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment here, Dec. 18. On the patrol, the ANA and Marines interacted with local citizens and searched passersby at a vehicle checkpoint. The Marines of "America's Battalion" are aiding the Afghan National Security Forces in assuming security responsibilities over Helmand province's Garmsir district. Their interoperability is designed to further the expansion of stability, development and legitimate governance of Afghanistan by defeating insurgent forces and helping secure the Afghan people. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Reece Lodder). Original public domain image from Flickr