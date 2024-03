Marine baton pass at Warrior Games

Marine veteran Lance Cpl. Brandon Pelletier passes the relay baton to Lance Cpl. Joshua Wege during the 4x100-meter relay event at the 2011 Warrior Games May 17, 2011, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Wege ran anchor, or last, in the relay, and the All-Marine team took gold in the event. Original public domain image from Flickr