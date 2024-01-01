rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577863
CoastingA Wounded Warrior swims laps during practice for the 2012 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton…
Coasting
A Wounded Warrior swims laps during practice for the 2012 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb

. 15, 2012. Wounded Warrior Marines, veterans and allies are competing in the second annual trials, which include swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track and field, archery and shooting. The top 50 performing Marines will earn the opportunity to compete in the Wounded Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in May.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chelsea Flowers). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577863

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

