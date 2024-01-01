Cheesin'

A young boy smiles for the camera while Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Dixon, a Navy corpsman with Guard Force, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, treats a teenager’s foot injury during a patrol here, July 29.

The Marines and sailors of 1/6 took part in the initial offensive to loosen the insurgents’ grip here, and the battalion has now returned, giving many within the unit a chance to see progress since their last deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James W. Clark). Original public domain image from Flickr