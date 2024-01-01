rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577866
Cheesin'A young boy smiles for the camera while Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Dixon, a Navy corpsman with Guard Force, 1st…
Cheesin'
A young boy smiles for the camera while Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Dixon, a Navy corpsman with Guard Force, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, treats a teenager’s foot injury during a patrol here, July 29.

The Marines and sailors of 1/6 took part in the initial offensive to loosen the insurgents’ grip here, and the battalion has now returned, giving many within the unit a chance to see progress since their last deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James W. Clark). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577866

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

