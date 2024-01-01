rawpixel
Warfighter/Hair Stylist
Cpl. Jasmine Duran braids a Cambodian student's hair during a community outreach project at Ream Elementary School here Dec. 15. Duran, who hails from Corona, Calif., serves with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's logistics combat element. The Camp Pendleton, Calif., unit embarked USS Makin Island, USS New Orleans and USS Pearl Harbor in San Diego Nov. 14 and arrived in Southeastern Asia Dec. 11 as part of a regularly scheduled deployment.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tommy Huynh). Original public domain image from Flickr

