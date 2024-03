Shake it off - Marines undergo pepper spray training

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Lance Cpl. Jacob Myers, a rifleman and team leader with Battalion Landing Team 3/1, the ground combat element for the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shakes water off of his face after completing a pepper spray course at the Camp Horno softballl field here May 3. Myers, 21, is from Ruskin, Fla. (photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Carpenter). Original public domain image from Flickr