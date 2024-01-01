rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577872
Motorcycle riders drive through the National Mall in Washington for the annual Rolling Thunder Memorial Day weekend…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Motorcycle riders drive through the National Mall in Washington for the annual Rolling Thunder Memorial Day weekend observance

More than 250,000 motorcycle riders drove through the National Mall in Washington for the annual Rolling Thunder Memorial Day weekend observance held each year. Rolling Thunder has evolved to be not only a memorial for the prisoners of war and missing in action, but also a demonstration of patriotism and respect for current service members and veterans from all wars. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577872

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Motorcycle riders drive through the National Mall in Washington for the annual Rolling Thunder Memorial Day weekend observance

More