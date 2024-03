Marines warm up before big games

All-Marine wheelchair basketball players Lance Cpl. Austin Allen, a native of Effingham, S.C., and veteran Marine Cpl. Richard Bacchus, battle for a rebound during pre-game warm-ups before taking on the All-Navy/Coast Guard team May 18, 2011, during the Warrior Games at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Marines beat the Navy 28-9. Original public domain image from Flickr