Eye on the Ball

Maj. Patrick Keplinger, Wouded Warrior Battalion West, practices sets and bumps with assistant volleyball coach Sarah Mizell during practice for the 2012 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 14. Wounded Warrior Marines, veterans and allies are competing in the second annual trials, which include swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track and field, archery and shooting. The top 50 performing Marines will earn the opportunity to compete in the Wounded Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in May.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga). Original public domain image from Flickr