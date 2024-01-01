rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577876
Marines help keep children healthy
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Marines help keep children healthy

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 2 teach children basic hygiene during a health initiative in Sangin, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Jan. 4, 2011. The health initiative was conducted to train local health care providers, treat the sick and injured, and enhance Afghan National Security Force relations with the local population. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph M. Peterson/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577876

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Marines help keep children healthy

More