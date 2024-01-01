Marines help keep children healthy

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 2 teach children basic hygiene during a health initiative in Sangin, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Jan. 4, 2011. The health initiative was conducted to train local health care providers, treat the sick and injured, and enhance Afghan National Security Force relations with the local population. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph M. Peterson/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr