Greeting the elders in Afghanistan

Madi Jahn, a prominent elder of Belush, Garmsir District, Helmand province Afghanistan, talks to Capt. Alfred Butler, the commanding officer of Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Feb. 13, about potential civil affairs projects to correct flooding damage from the night before. Weapons Company's headquarters is Patrol Base Gorgak in Garmsir District. Original public domain image from Flickr