A Little Bit Louder Now

Sgt. Angela Arounerangsy, drill instructor, Platoon 4003, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, motivates recruits as they prepare for the rappel tower aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 27, 2012. The recruits execute the rappel tower as part of second phase recruit training aboard the depot.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rodion Zabolotniy). Original public domain image from Flickr