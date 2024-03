Tour de Afghanistan

Afghan nationals ride by U.S. Marines with 2nd Squad, 3rd Platoon, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 6 as they conduct a security patrol out of patrol base Fulod in Sangin, Helmand province, Afghanistan May 7, 2012. The Marines patrolled to provide security in the area and interact with the local populace.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Logan Pierce). Original public domain image from Flickr