Could You Please Align?

Staff Sgt. Antonio J. Curry, a drill instructor aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, barks out instructions to align his platoon of fresh recruits Aug 30, 2012. Curry, who is on his second b-billet after completing a tour of duty as a recruiter, says his prior experience has helped him become a better drill instrutor for his recruits.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kuande Hall). Original public domain image from Flickr