Always on Guard

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Noah Serigny, a corpsmen with the Provincial Police Advisory Team, provides security during a visit to Main Operating Base Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan, April 18, 2013. Lt. Gen. Robert Neller, commanding general of Marine Corps Forces Central Command, and other staff conducted a battlefield circulation visit to Camp Dwyer and MOB Lashkar Gah in order to speak with Marines and Col. Abdul Nabi Elham, the Helmand Provincial Chief of Police.

(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Tammy K. Hineline). Original public domain image from Flickr