Welding Warrior

Lance Cpl. Josue M. Zamora, a metal worker with Engineer Support Company, 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, cuts sheets of metal in the main staging area for units supporting Operation Dynamic Partnership in Shurakay, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Feb. 9, 2013. Dynamic Partnership was a multi-unit operation to retrograde all U.S. military equipment and personnel from Shurakay district.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alejandro Pena). Original public domain image from Flickr