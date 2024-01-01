A Step Ahead

Sgt. Brian McPherson blasts across the finish line during the 100 meter sprint preliminaries at the Air Force Academy May 14 during the 2013 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo. McPherson won gold in the 1500 meter open and earlier this week, he won the gold medal in the 30k open cycling event. In 2008, McPherson was hit by a suicide bomber while serving in Iraq, causing a traumatic brain injury.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Wetzel/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr