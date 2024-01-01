Fast Break

Cpl. Anthony McDaniel, a Wounded Warrior with the East Team, takes the ball downcourt on a breakaway during the championship game against the Allies Team during the 2012 Marine Corps Trials, hosted by the Wounded Warrior Regiment, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 21, 2012. The Allies beat the East Team, 31-18. McDaniel, from Pascagoula, Miss., led his team in scoring with 8 points in the game. Wounded Warrior Marines, veterans and allies are competing in the second annual trials, which include swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track and field, archery and shooting. The top 50 performing Marines will earn the opportunity to compete in the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in May. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga). Original public domain image from Flickr