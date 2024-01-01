The Detectors

You voted, and winning by more than twice the votes, this month's Corps Top Shot comes from Cpl. Alfred V. Lopez. Lopez is currently deployed with Regimental Combat Team 5.



Cpl. Sean Grady, a dog handler and pointman with Echo Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, and Ace, an improvised explosive device detection dog, pause for a break while sweeping a chokepoint during a patrol here, April 27, 2012. Grady, a 27-year-old native of Otho, Iowa, and Ace have successfully located 16 IEDs, the most of any team in their battalion, since arriving in southern Helmand in October 2011.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alfred V. Lopez). Original public domain image from Flickr