Fight for First

Capt. Jonathan Disbro and Cpl. Kionte Storey, Wounded Warriors with the West Team, fight for the lead in the 200m race during the 2012 Marine Corps Trials, hosted by the Wounded Warrior Regiment, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 19, 2012. Storey won the 100m, 200m and was a part of the winning 400m relay team. Wounded Warrior Marines, veterans and allies are competing in the second annual trials, which include swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track and field, archery and shooting. The top 50 performing Marines will earn the opportunity to compete in the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in May. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga). Original public domain image from Flickr