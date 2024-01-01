Shine a Little Light On It

The head teacher at the school here follows along as his student recites a poem for the class Feb. 25, 2012. Marines serving with Team 3, Civil Affairs Detachment 11-2, are providing guidance to the local government here to help them construct a new school. The current school is made of mud and mortar, has no electricity or running water, is overcrowded and only has enough capacity to hold up to sixth grade. The new school will have up to eighth grade and have more than enough room for students and teachers.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael S. Cifuentes). Original public domain image from Flickr