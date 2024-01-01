Marines escort media through Helmand province

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jadoine Graham, a corpsman with Jump Platoon, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, provides security while escorting media through the Nawa Bazaar in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Oct. 22, 2010. Jump Platoon’s primary mission is to provide security for the battalion commander and transport him throughout 3/3’s battle space, but the platoon performs a variety of tasks from providing supplementary security and running vehicle checkpoints, to masonry and gardening. (Official Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga). Original public domain image from Flickr