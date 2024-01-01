Reserve Marine prepares a classroom to be painted

A Marine with Bravo Company, 4th Marine Logistics Group, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, sands down a classroom wall at a school in Moamba, Mozambique, Aug. 3, 2010. During the coming days, Marines will use approximately 80 gallons of paint and primer, 2,000 pounds of hand-mixed concrete and several thousand pounds of lumber to reconstruct the school, which will be used to teach male and female middle and high school students. The U.S. Marine engineer battalion is in Mozambique as part of Exercise SHARED ACCORD 2010, a 10-day exercise designed to build U.S. Africa Command partner nation capacity for peace and stability operations. Original public domain image from Flickr