Marine Swamp Romp

A participant racing in the 16th annual Swamp Romp, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps' Combat Logistics Battalion 3, jumps out of a tire obstacle at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Feb. 20. The Swamp Romp is a five-mile, obstacle-laden course that includes mud, water, sand and flat ground. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alfredo V. Ferrer). Original public domain image from Flickr