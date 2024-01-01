Marines meet a camel while on patrol

Lance Cpl. Steven Finlayson, a team leader with Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, pauses before returning to Forward Operating Base Geronimo after providing security in Nawa, Afghanistan Nov. 17, 2010. Finlayson and his squad provided security while Afghan National Army Soldiers and U.S. Army personnel gave out supplies as a goodwill gesture during the Muslim holiday of Id al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice. (Official Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga). Original public domain image from Flickr