Mozambican children admire their new school

Mozambican children peer through a break in a wall to watch Marines with Bravo Company, 4th Marine Logistics Group, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, and soldiers with the Armed Forces for the Defense of Mozambique (FADM) rebuild a local school Aug. 3, 2010. The reconstruction of the school is only one aspect of the Exercise SHARED ACCORD 2010, which encompasses a broad spectrum of not only the Marine Corps’ capabilities, but the FADM forces’ as well. The SA10 task force of more than 700 service members will be working Aug. 3 - 13 to provide humanitarian civic-assistance and engineering projects. Original public domain image from Flickr