rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577914
Mozambican children admire their new school
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mozambican children admire their new school

Mozambican children peer through a break in a wall to watch Marines with Bravo Company, 4th Marine Logistics Group, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, and soldiers with the Armed Forces for the Defense of Mozambique (FADM) rebuild a local school Aug. 3, 2010. The reconstruction of the school is only one aspect of the Exercise SHARED ACCORD 2010, which encompasses a broad spectrum of not only the Marine Corps’ capabilities, but the FADM forces’ as well. The SA10 task force of more than 700 service members will be working Aug. 3 - 13 to provide humanitarian civic-assistance and engineering projects. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577914

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Mozambican children admire their new school

More