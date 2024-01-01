Afghan farmers listen to the Nawa District governor

Afghan farmers listen to the Nawa District governor, Haji Abdul Manaf, during a shura for the Helmand province food zone program in Nawa, Afghanistan, Oct. 17, 2010. Hundreds of farmers attended the shura to hear the Helmand deputy governor and Nawa District governor address concerns about the food program, which provides farmers with alternative crop options to poppy. (Official Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga). Original public domain image from Flickr