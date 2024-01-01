rawpixel
A local Afghan child sits with her little sister while watching U.S. Marines assigned to the Female Engagement Team (FET) (not shown), I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), visit with their mother in Boldak, Afghanistan, April 5, 2010. The FET engaged in conversation with women of the area in an effort to better gain cultural awareness and ascertain family needs in support of efforts of the International Security Assistance Force assigned to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lindsay L. Sayres/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
