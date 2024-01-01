Marines patrol through Afghan village

HELMAND PROVINCE, Afghanistan — Afghan girls watch as Lance Cpl. Karl Schmidt, squad automatic weapon gunner, guard force, Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, makes his way to set up a vehicle checkpoint May 30. Schmidt, from Morton Grove, Ill., is one of the few infantrymen in the guard force, a group of mostly non-infantrymen who perform infantry duties in the Headquarters and Service Company battle space. Original public domain image from Flickr