A Marine looks back during a patrol to check on the rest of the Marines

Cpl. Brandon Owensby, a radio operator with Jump Platoon, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, looks back during a patrol while escorting media through the Nawa Bazaar in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Oct. 22, 2010. Jump Platoon’s primary mission is to provide security for the battalion commander and transport him throughout 3/3’s battle space, but the platoon performs a variety of tasks from providing supplementary security and running vehicle checkpoints, to masonry and gardening. (Official Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga). Original public domain image from Flickr