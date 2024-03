Panamanian children thank Marines and sailors for balloon animals

A Panamanian girl receives a balloon lady bug from U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John B. Sears, chaplain for Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Continuing Promise 2010, during a visit to a community relations event in Silico Creek, Panama, Oct. 1. Service members and civilians are deployed in support of CP10 providing medical, dental, veterinary, engineering assistance and subject-matter exchanges to Caribbean, Central and South American nations. Original public domain image from Flickr