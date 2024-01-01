Mozambican villagers celebrate training with Marines

A Mozambican youth in traditional dress stands ready to perform a war dance to help celebrate the military ceremony that marked the start of Exercise SHARED ACCORD 2010 here, Aug. 3.



SHARED ACCORD is an annual, scheduled, bi-lateral field training exercise aimed at conducting small unit infantry and staff training with partner nations for the purpose of peace and stability operations. This year’s SA is being held in Mozambique. The exercise is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 13. All U.S. forces will return to their home bases in Europe and the U.S. at the end of the exercise. Original public domain image from Flickr